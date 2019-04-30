Olivia Munn Sizzles As She Flaunts Her Figure In Stunning White Bikini

Actress Olivia Munn knows how to rock a red carpet look, but this week, she’s going casual while embracing a wellness retreat in an exotic locale. Even in her casual beach mode, Munn looks stunning and that was especially the case in her latest Instagram snap.

Munn posted a photo to her Instagram page on Monday night that generated a lot of buzz among her followers. Olivia is currently in St. Kitts, and this shot features the actress wearing a stunning bikini with the lush setting of the Christophe Harbour resort area behind her.

In the photo, Munn is standing sideways and looking over one shoulder toward the camera. She is wearing a set of tiny white bikini bottoms with a crop top. Olivia has her dark locks pulled up into a messy bun, and it looks like she’s wearing a simple pair of gold hoop earrings.

Olivia has one knee bent, and this serves to highlight her long, lean legs and the tantalizing curves of her derriere. Munn’s insanely chiseled abs are impossible to miss, and it’s definitely a sexy shot.

Munn has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 145,000 of them liked this bikini post in the first 10 hours or so the photo was on Olivia’s page. In addition, around 1,600 fans left comments, showing that people were clearly stunned by the beauty of this shot.

In another Instagram post, Munn shared some details about this trip. It turns out that it was a women’s wellness retreat and Olivia got to spend time with an impressive group of ladies. Via her latest Instagram Stories, Olivia shared that she embraced some fun drinks, time in the pool, walks on the beach, and plenty of bonding time with other participants throughout her time in St. Kitts.

By the looks of things, Olivia’s time in St. Kitts is now coming to an end, but it looks like it was a fabulous trip. According to Munn’s IMDb page, she has several projects in the works right now, so it seems as if her schedule will be quite busy in the weeks and months ahead.

Not only has Munn been working on the television series The Rook, but she has also been filming a movie called The Gateway. In addition, she has three projects that are currently in the pre-production phase.

It certainly appears that Olivia Munn is living her best life these days. She keeps busy with work projects and advocacy work, and it’s clear in this latest bikini photo that she is in fantastic shape, and has a solid fan base that is always anxious to see what she’s ready to share next.