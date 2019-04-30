Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s Alleged Mistress, Might Have Leaked The Story Herself

Recently, whispers have run rampant on social media of Prince William’s alleged cheating. Now, Celebitchy reports an even more salacious rumor: Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s alleged mistress, might have leaked the story of the affair herself.

Though it seems counterintuitive, Celebitchy writes that the unverified claim stemmed from Rose’s anger at being frozen out of their social set by the Duchess of Cambridge. As reported by The Sun, Kate issued an ultimatum to William that the former model and current Marchioness of Cholmondeley be exiled from the so-called “turnip toffs.”

“It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more… Kate has been clear that she doesn’t want to see them any more and wants William to phase them out, despite their social status.”

No explanations for the falling out were originally given, except for vague suggestions that Kate was being competitive with her pretty neighbor about charity involvement. However, the story raised several eyebrows, as Kate and Rose were reportedly once good friends.

Moreover, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to banish Ms. Hanbury; her husband, David Cholmondeley, has served as the queen’s hereditary Lord Great Chamberlain since 1990, meaning that he and his wife would be expected in an official capacity at most state occasions.

It was when Prince William threatened potential legal action over what seemed like a harmless story that reporters started to dig deeper.

The shoe dropped when a food reporter for The Times, Giles Coren, confirmed on Twitter that there was indeed an affair between Prince William and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

“I know about the affair. Everyone knows about the affair, darling.”

He later deleted the tweet, but screenshots of it remain, like on Lainey Gossip.

Social media continued to flame the flames of the rumor. Nazir Afzal, a prominent human rights lawyer and OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) recipient, later tweeted that he “overheard” two members of the media discuss the story. Since the traditional British media have not touched the rumors, Afzal believed that this was highly suggestive of a media blackout.

A little while ago I overheard 2 very senior media people talking about #PrinceWilliam in what they thought were hushed tones, but it wasn’t! The question that a media blackout has been imposed is a real one & should – whatever the allegations – be a concern to us all — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 24, 2019

Shortly afterward, the topic of Prince William potentially cheating on Kate started going viral on Twitter, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Ironically, the story gained steam right as Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their eighth year of marriage on April 29. The pair famously met at university at St. Andrews and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.