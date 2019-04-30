Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Red And White Bikini On Instagram

Romee Strijd has been filling her Instagram account with steamy bikini snaps lately, and her most recent upload certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret angel rocked yet another barely-there two-piece in her latest upload that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The 23-year-old beauty posed in a jacuzzi aboard a cruise ship for the newest addition to her widely-followed Instagram account, which she shared with her 5.4 million followers on Tuesday, April 30. Behind the blonde bombshell was the breathtaking scene of a glowing sunset, but it was Romee’s flawless physique that took center stage in the steamy snap. The model showed off her incredible figure in an itty-bitty red and white bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Romee uploaded not one but two sizzling snaps of her barely-there two-piece to give her fans twice as much to talk about. The first snap captured the stunner peering over her shoulder to stare down the camera with a sensual look, while also putting her curvaceous backside completely on display for the lens. The model flaunted her famous booty in a cheeky pair of high cut bikini bottoms that showed plenty of skin and did way more showing than covering up.

Round two of her post offered a frontal view of her steamy look and brought even more heat to the social media platform. The Dutch beauty showed off her checkered, bandeau bikini top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, while also showing off her long, toned legs in the tiny matching bottoms. The waistband of the skimpy number sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, also drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection and sculpted abs.

Romee added a pair of trendy sunglasses to her steamy look, positioning them down her nose to show off her piercing blue eyes for the camera. As for her blonde locks, the babe styled them in a tight top knot that sat high on her head, keeping her tresses out up and out of her face as she relaxed in the hot tub to enjoy the beautiful sunset.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for her most recent Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has already racked up over 95,000 likes in just one hour of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments from fans complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“As stunning as always,” one follower wrote, while another said she had a “killer bod.”

“You are perfect,” commented a third.

Romee’s newest post is just one of a slew of sexy new bikini snaps from the Victoria’s Secret model. The stunner recently took a trip to the British Virgin Islands and made sure to give glimpses of her array of skimpy swimsuits as she enjoyed some fun in the sun with her beau Laurens van Leeuwen.