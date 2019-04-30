‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Goes On An Instagram Rant Against His ‘Miserable’ Haters

Ryan Edwards isn't taking the criticism he's facing lightly.

Ryan Edwards doesn’t care what his Instagram followers think of his behavior.

Weeks after getting out of jail after missing the birth of his son and getting arrested, the Teen Mom OG star fired back at a number of fans who wanted to know why he’s been failing so badly at life and allegedly refusing to step up as a husband and father for his wife and two sons.

“I’m sorry you [people] are so unhappy with yourself or your lives that you feel the need to say negative things,” Edwards wrote in response to his critics, according to an April 29 report from In Touch Weekly.

According to Edwards, he’s being targeted online by unhappy people who want to make everyone else unhappy like them. In addition, he continued, he would have to care what his “miserable” followers think about him before he’d actually feel anything negative about their mean comments.

“Unfortunately I don’t give two f**ks about y’all,” he explained to his haters.

Throughout the past few years, Edwards has been plagued by legal issues and arrested several times. As Teen Mom OG fans may recall, the father of two has attempted on a number of occasions to conquer his addiction struggles through rehab, with his most recent stint having taken place at the end of last year.

Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, have been spending time with one another since his jail release weeks ago. On Easter, Standifer shared a happy family photo with Edwards on her Instagram page, which also featured his 10-year-old son Bentley, her 4-year-old son Hudson, and their new baby, Jagger Ryan.

Unfortunately, days later, a Radar Online report claimed Edwards was actually banned from his grandmother-in-law’s Easter celebration.

“Mackenzie will be at her grandmother’s for Easter, but not Ryan,” the source said. “The family isn’t fond of his recent stints still.”

According to the report, Standifer’s family believes Standifer’s marriage to ex-husband Zach Stevens was “better than this.”

“This isn’t a marriage,” the source added.

Also after Edwards’ release from jail, it was suggested that he accused his wife of cheating. However, despite the claims, Standifer was staying strong.

“Mackenzie is not about to deal with being put down by him and his accusations when she’s done everything to try and be there for him,” the insider said. “She worked on herself for him, not for other people.”

Teen Mom OG will return to MTV sometime later this year.