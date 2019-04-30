‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Gets Her Money

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 30, brings a deal between Phyllis and Billy. Plus, Summer tells Jack she wants to stay at Jabot, and Nikki enlists Rey’s help in figuring out what Victor is hiding.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Victor (Eric Braeden) left again and is acting cagey. At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) received a text from Nikki about helping her out. Rey told Sharon he would go to Las Vegas to help track down Victor, and Sharon told him she’s going too, so she suggested they share a room. At first, Rey wasn’t sure, but then Sharon won him over to the idea, and they kissed. The Inquisitr reported that things heat up for this couple during their trip to Sin City. Later, Nikki read an article about an FBI investigation into the “Queen of Vegas,” and she worried that Victor was somehow involved.

At the Abbott’s, Kyle (Michael Mealor) asked Summer (Hunter King) when she planned to move out. Kyle left, and Jack (Peter Bergman) talked to Summer and told her she should go back to Newman Enterprises instead of working at Jabot. Later, Summer and Lola (Sasha Calle) spoke, and Summer admitted she probably wouldn’t have done the surgery if she’d known that Kyle would ask for a divorce. Lola thanked Summer for saving her life. Before their talk, Kyle had told Lola that he asked Summer for a divorce, and then he planned a rooftop surprise for her.

Today on #YR, Phyllis challenges Billy and Nikki forms a surprising alliance. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/l3e4cRdkOz pic.twitter.com/2JCgvDSCc5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 18, 2019

Summer met with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Phyllis advised her daughter to tell Jack she wanted to stay at Jabot. Later, Summer told Jack the job at Jabot fit her skill-set perfectly, and she asked if she could stay. Jack worried about Summer working with Kyle, but she assured him it would be fine.

Billy (Jason Thompson) informed Phyllis that she would get her money, and at Crimson Lights, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) wondered why Billy would invest with Phyllis. Phyllis told her friend he was doing it for good karma. Later, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) came in, and Phyllis admired her knockoff sunglasses. Phyllis told Mia that she planned to go into an accessory business, and then she asked Mia where she bought her things. Sharon showed up, and she informed Mia that she knows all about her attacking Lola. Mia was shocked that Rey took Sharon into his confidence. Sharon warned Mia to stay out of her way.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed Billy’s proposal with Nikki, and she told her mother that she loves Billy very much. Nikki asked Victoria why she’s putting her happiness on hold. Later, Billy told Victoria that he invested with Phyllis, and Victoria said she trusted Billy.