Gun-Toting Kristen Strout Tugs At Army Top, Flaunts Major Army-Girl Cleavage On Instagram

A gun-toting country snap isn’t the standard for Instagram sensations. Kristen Strout is filling the gap in the market.

On April 29, the Tennessee-based model and promo girl updated her Instagram. Standing in a field dressed head-to-toe in fatigues, Kristen is throwing out the shot she personally feels is “me,” per her caption. Army vibes and the great outdoors might form a tomboy setting for this update, but it isn’t falling short on the cleavage front.

Kristen’s camouflaged outfit consists of heavy cargo pants paired with a matching cropped top. Conservative as the pants may be, the same cannot be said for the outfit’s top half. This itsy-bitsy upper is inching its way towards bra territory – all the more so given that the material is being tugged at. Eye-popping cleavage is the result, although it’s likely the intention. Kristen’s Instagram bio advertises her status as a “bikini” model, although it equally points towards her love of cars, country music, and tattoos. Ink on her torso and arms give a nod to this. Today’s update might not showcase any beats, but it’s channeling the all-American girl like nobody’s business.

While Kristen’s left hand is busy drawing attention to her chest, her right one is holding a gun. Fans appear to be digging both. One had a specific enquiry, per their comment.

“What type of gun is it?”

Today’s update also sees Strout called “smoking hot” and “very beautiful.” Flattery on this level might be commonplace amid Instagram models, but this girl appears to attract a very specific fanbase. With her cowboy hats, plaid shirts, and denims, Kristen comes as the glamor package with a rustic edge.

Regardless of the setting, however, followers of this account can rely on seeing plenty of skin. Likewise, plenty of cars. This girl’s love of vehicles has even landed her a feature with Spekture. The magazine asked Kristen about cars – it turns out she knows her stuff. “I actually know quite a bit,” she said, adding: “Like I said I was a tomboy growing up and I have loved cars since I was young. My dad taught me all the basics and I have learned a lot more along the way because of my passion for cars.”

Kristen also admitting to disliking photo shoots. However, “getting the photos back after” makes it all worth it for this model. Today isn’t sending fans Kristen near a vehicle. For anyone into army looks and a busty blonde toting a gun, however, Kristen’s most recent update is likely ticking a lot of boxes.