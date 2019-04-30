Royal Baby Odds Include Prop Bets On Birthdate, Gender, Name, & Whether Child Will Be Ginger

The British royal family’s newest member is almost here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child is due any day now, and royal fans are in major suspense. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not provided many details on the royal baby, which has left people all over the world guessing — and betting. Propositional bets on the royal baby’s gender, name, hair color, and more are becoming extremely popular as Meghan’s potential due date comes near. What are the odds?

Many royal fans have placed bets on the royal baby’s name, with the overwhelmingly popular choice being Diana, a nod to Harry’s late mother. Princess Diana passed away in 1997 following a tragic car accident.

Bets for “Diana” currently sit at +800, according to odds listed on OddsShark. Alice and Arthur are tied for the second most popular at +1400, while Edward is the third most popular at +1800. Victoria, Grace, and Elizabeth are also popular female choices, while Albert and James have been frequently guessed for a boy’s name. Other monikers include Philip, Sophie, Spencer, Margaret, Winston, and more.

Of course, the royal baby’s gender has not yet been revealed, which will be a major factor in Meghan and Harry’s chosen name. However, British bookmakers seem to feel confident that the child will be a girl, and there has reportedly been a significant increase in female bets in recent days. Although the true reason for this is unknown, some experts believe that an ultrasound image may have been leaked somewhere.

“The secret’s out, as far as we’re concerned,” William Hill Agency spokesperson Rupert Adams told ABC13. “It could be because someone somewhere has seen the scan, or someone has heard something.”

Some fans think that the royal couple will be graced with not one child, but two. Based on scientific clues, bets have been placed on the odds of Meghan giving birth to twins. The odds of twins currently sits at +1500.

Loading...

Meghan turned 37-years-old in August, which reportedly puts her in the early years of an age range where she is more likely to have twins. According to the Twins and Multiple Births Association, women in their late 30s and early 40s are more likely to produce more than one egg per cycle, which can result in multiple births.

Hair color is another factor that can be bet on using science. Although many have asked whether or not Baby Sussex will have Harry’s ginger locks, the odds are actually in third place (+300). Dark hair is more likely to appear in offspring than light hair, so many fans are betting that Meghan will pass her black hair down to her child (+150). Brown hair is also a popular choice at +150.

Whatever the case may be, all royal fans can do now is wait.