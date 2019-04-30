Charlize Theron Shares Her #MeToo Moment

Actress Charlize Theron shared an experience she had with a “big” Hollywood producer that left her feeling uncomfortable and angry.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, available on YouTube, the actress said she was only 18 or 19 when a modeling agent told her to go to the producer’s Los Angeles home on a Saturday at 9 p.m. When he answered the door, he was barefoot in his pajamas.

She told Stern that she should have just turned around and left, but she didn’t.

“Then we sat down and started talking. He sat very close to me, that was strange. The drinking bothered me, I was like, ‘This doesn’t feel right,'” she said.

The Oscar-winning actress recalled how she tried to read script pages for him, but he told her that he just wanted to talk.

“Then at one point he put his hand on my knee and that’s when I just went, ‘Oof,'” she said.

“And it’s crazy, and girls talk about this, where you just go blank. Like, you don’t know what to do,” she added.

Fortunately, Theron got up and left before anything bad happened. She said as she was driving away in her rented Ford Fiesta, she became angry about what had happened.

“I was so angry with myself that I didn’t say something. I was like, ‘I’m not that kind of girl, why did I not tell him to go f*** himself,'” she said.

Interestingly, eight years later, the same producer offered her a job. The actress said she went to meet him so she could see him face-to-face and have her moment.

When the producer introduced himself and said it was nice to meet her, she reminded him that they had met before — on a Saturday night at 9 p.m. when he answered the door barefoot in his pajamas. She said she recounted the whole incident to him while his producing partner was standing next to him. Not surprisingly, the producer told her he did not remember their encounter.

“I bet you he doesn’t,” Stern joked, adding how the producer conveniently forgot the whole thing.

Theron has been an ardent supporter of the #MeToo movement. In October 2017, she shared a post on Instagram praising the women who had spoken out about sexual assault and harassment. She said that this kind of culture has existed not just in Hollywood but everywhere, and many men in powerful positions have gotten away with it for far too long.