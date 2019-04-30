Nicole Scherzinger Spills Out Of Incredibly Sexy Red Top

Nicole Scherzinger is serving up another sexy look for her loyal social media followers. While the singer is incredibly busy with a number of different projects and photo shoots, she still makes time to wow her fans with some images on her Instagram account. In her most recent snapshot on Instagram, Scherzinger is turning heads in a hot little ensemble.

The new post includes two photos of the black-haired beauty. In the first photo, the 40-year-old can be seen walking to her car while she is surrounded by a few people and of course, a few members of the paparazzi. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled while sporting a pair of dangly gold earrings. The former Pussycat Dolls singer stares off into the distance in the image, giving fans a glimpse of her gorgeous face of makeup, including bright red lipstick, mascara, and blush.

But it’s definitely Nicole’s sexy outfit that steals the show. The former X Factor judge nearly busts out of a form-fitting red tube top that shows off ample amounts of cleavage while hugging her taut tummy. She pairs the look with matching red pants and a red clutch for an all-red look. The second image in the set just gives fans a more up-close view of Nicole who again shows off plenty of cleavage.

It comes as no shock that the photo has earned the stunner plenty of attention, with over 85,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments and growing.

“Congratulations on your beauty, talent, and soul,” one follower gushed.

“How r u so gorgeous?!”

“Gorgeous!! [heart emoji]???????? I love that jumpsuit! It looks fabulous on you.

Prior to this post, Nicole shared another photo of herself on Instagram where she was clad in the same outfit. In that post, she explained to fans that she was recognized at the Inspire Award in Global Impact by USC this week. At the event, Scherzinger said that she was asked what advice she would give to aspiring students, and her answer was wonderful.

“Don’t let anyone determine your worth, your destiny, your success, your potential and most certainly your vision. Ask yourself, what do you want to be known for? What do you want to leave behind? These are the things I remind myself of everyday and the questions I continue to ask myself.”

Like her most recent post, this one has earned Scherzy a ton of attention from her loyal fans, with over 55,000 likes and well over 500 comments. This time, many fans took time to congratulate the singer on such an amazing accomplishment.

Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before Nicole shares another photo with fans.