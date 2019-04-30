‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Leah Messer And Kailyn Lowry Spend Time Together In Costa Rica

While the drama is in full swing on the new season of Teen Mom 2, cast members Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer spent Monday night in hot springs in Costa Rica instead of in front of a television watching the show. Both women posted photos of themselves spending time together in the hot springs and showed off their close friendship to their followers.

Leah’s picture posted to Instagram shows her and Kailyn Lowry smiling at the camera as they enjoy the warm water. The girls embrace as they take some time to unwind and enjoy their vacation.

With the Instagram picture, Leah included the caption, “My chick bad, badder than yours,” and included an emoji of a smiley face winking.

Kailyn also shared an Instagram photo of herself with Leah in Costa Rica. Still sitting in the hot springs, Leah is giving Kail a kiss on her cheek, and Kailyn appears to be laughing in the Instagram photo. It is clear that both women are having a great time spending time together.

While Kailyn is currently on vacation with her castmate and friend, she recently spent some time on vacation with her three sons. Last week, Kailyn took her three sons with her on a spring break trip to Mexico. The mom of three posted a photo to Instagram showing off the good time that she and her sons were having together.

Both Kailyn and Leah have been sharing their stories on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. However, Leah and Kailyn have always appeared to have a strong friendship outside of the show. In fact, this isn’t the first time that the two have vacationed together. Last spring, Kail and Leah spent some time together in Hawaii, and according to an article from Café Mom, the girls shared photos from their time together. The trip was even shown on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

It is unclear if MTV cameras are in Costa Rica filming Leah and Kailyn’s vacation, but it has been reported that the cast is filming for Season 9B of the show. Briana DeJesus recently tweeted that she is filming and while most of the girls seem to be on board for Season 9B, it appears that Jenelle Evans’ future with filming is still uncertain. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans has not yet started filming for Season 9B of the show and it is unclear when filming with her will begin.

Fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.