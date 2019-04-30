Blake Shelton Admits He Drinks Alcohol While Working On ‘The Voice,’ ‘Get Over It’

Blake's revealing what's really in his cup on 'The Voice' set.

Blake Shelton is finally revealing what’s really in his ever-present cup while filming for The Voice. In a jokey new video posted to his Twitter account on April 29, Shelton gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what he’s really drinking while coaching alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend on Season 16 of the NBC singing competition.

In the clip, Blake was filmed getting his plastic cup filled up in what appeared to be his seriously decked-out trailer backstage at the show.

He first grabbed the black cup and filled it with ice before then reaching into his cupboard to pull out one of his many bottles of Smithworks vodka. The coach poured out a pretty generous amount of the alcohol which he then mixed with a can of Sprite.

“One of the number one question I get asked every week is, ‘What are you drinking on the show? You got your cup there, you’re always drinking it,'” Shelton said, per Pop Culture.

“I’m tired of the question. I’m just gonna show you what I’m drinking, and I’m gonna show you this every week so you don’t have to wonder anymore,” the “God Gave Me You” singer continued in the video that was shared across his social media accounts this week.

Though it’s not clear if the star really does fill his cup with vodka or if he was just playing with fans in the new clip, Shelton then shared a message for those who may not approve of his decision to down the vodka while hard at work on the popular singing show.

“Of course I’m drinking alcohol on the show while I’m working,” Blake hit back, telling those who don’t think it’s such a good idea to drink on the job to “Get over it.”

“All I do is sit in a chair and celebrate, because we’re gonna win,” he teased.

Shelton’s confession that he’s not averse to drinking at work probably won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the country superstar, particularly after his team revealed the over-the-top present he gifted fellow The Voice coach Kelly for her 37th birthday last week via his official Instagram account.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Blake gifted the mom of two a complete vodka bar for her birthday (which she celebrated on April 24) as he presented her with the bar that was fully stocked with several bottles of Smithworks vodka and even three blinged-out customized mason jar-style glasses to enjoy the alcoholic beverage in.

As reported by WBWN, Blake joined forces with Smithworks back in 2016 and has previously spoken out about his support for the brand, which is made in America from corn taken from Kansas, Missouri, and his home state of Oklahoma.

“I grew up in Ada, Oklahoma and was raised on the values of hard work, humility and an appreciation for the simple things that make up a good life,” the singer said at the time in a statement when the partnership was first announced.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NBC

“As part of the Smithworks family, I’ve been involved in the development of the brand and I’m excited for everyone to finally taste what we’ve been crafting,” he then added.

But it’s not just Shelton’s drink that’s had The Voice fans asking questions recently.

His longtime co-star and on-screen frenemy Adam Levine had viewers asking a few questions earlier this month after he debuted a pretty dramatic new look on the show, as The Inquisitr previously shared.