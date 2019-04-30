Tammy Hembrow Puts Her Dangerous Curves On Display In Lacy Teal Lingerie On Instagram

Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow has never been shy about showing off her incredible physique on the social media platform, and her most recent upload certainly did not disappoint. The blonde bombshell showed some serious skin in a sexy new snap this week that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The latest addition to Tammy’s widely-followed Instagram account came on Tuesday, April 30, and captured the stunner staring down the camera with a soft smile. The 22-year-old left very little to the imagination in a bright teal bra and panty set that exposed nearly every inch of her hourglass figure, turning up the heat even more on her already-sizzling feed.

Tammy’s sexy lace balconette-style bra hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flashed an ample amount of cleavage to any of her 9.4 million followers that stopped their scrolling for a peek at her most recent post. On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching teal panties that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The thin waistband of the tiny number sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and sculpted abs, while also showing off her curvy booty and toned, tan legs.

The blonde bombshell’s barely-there ensemble also revealed a number of her tattoos, including the large palm tree on the inside of her left arm — likely a homage to her love for the warm weather and tropical scenery. As for her signature platinum tresses, Tammy tied them in a sleek low ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder so not to cover up her glamorous makeup look, which consisted of a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip.

Fans of the Australian beauty showered her with love for the risque new post which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up over 134,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Tammy on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said the model was “perfection.”

“You’re the most beautiful woman on earth,” commented a third.

Tammy’s lingerie-clad post follows up another upload from the babe revealing that she was getting ready to release some new merchandise for her fitness clothing line Saski Collection. While she did not reveal any details about the new garments, she did explain in another Instagram post shared yesterday that she’s “been waiting to drop to this collection for so d**n long,” invoking some major excitement in her fans.