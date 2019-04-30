Julia Rose And Valentina Fradegrada Bust Out Of Underboob Bikinis In Twinning Insta-Snap

It’s when models join forces that Instagram really loses it.

April 30 is bringing just that from Julia Rose and Valentina Fradegrada. The LA-based and Italian models are twinning in tiny bikinis, although neither are scrimping on the cleavage. The snap posted to both girls’ accounts shows Julia on the left and Valentina on the right. Julia’s two-piece is metallic blue. The girl she’s just announced being “in love with” is wearing the same bikini in yellow. With their hair down and their tongues out, these two seem to be having quite the blast. They also seem to have forged a close relationship – the aforementioned love is “official” as far as Julia is concerned.

Fans are loving it. One did, however, spot the potential for problems. Their comment was brief, but to-the-point.

“Double trouble”

Another fan showed a slight preference for Julia, stating that blue is “now” their “favorite color.” With marriage proposals, black-heart emojis, and thumbs-up to the “underboob trend,” Julia’s update appears to be a hit. Over on Valentina’s account, twice the “trouble” was used as the caption itself. Comments were likewise positive with one fan calling the girls “babes.” The models appear to be twinning with more than just their outfits, though. Both have 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Julia’s Instagram shows a girl with a penchant for skimpy swimwear, swimming pools, and all things cleavage. Likewise, a love of flowers, although Instagram appears to have its views on that one. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported the platform “complaining” – Julia wearing a thong in a flower field had “too much clothing.” A video showing Julia with an oversized wine glass and larger-than-life pizza received less complaints, however.

Valentina’s Instagram is likewise scantily-clad. Her topless selfies and thong snaps take on sultry bedroom vibes with close-ups, although the account is hardly lacking in the full-length department. This Italian spends time in both her home country and the U.S. – this month threw fans an eye-popping Coachella appearance as Valentina joined fellow models at the annual musical festival.

Loading...

Much like Julia, Valentina appears to be a bit of a foodie. Fradegrada’s updates include cleavage-flaunting snaps at burger chains and updates from grocery stores, although the liquor aisle does appear to be Valentina’s favorite.

Despite their twinning outfits, the girls do appear to have slightly different interests. While Julia Rose follows YouTuber Tana Mongeau, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus, Valentina’s account seems more-focused on actresses. Valentina follows Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Susan Sarandon, and Anne Hathaway.