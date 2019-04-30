The Spice Girls Launch Their Own Children’s Reading Books With ‘Mr. Men And Little Miss’

The Spice Girls took to their Instagram account this morning to share that they are launching their own children’s reading books with Mr. Men and Little Miss.

The group who were known for their huge amounts of merchandise back in the day sure know how to market themselves over 20 years later. Each Spice will have their own book and story for fans to read.

“We’ve joined the Mr. Men & Little Misses cast – #LittleMissSpiceGirls!! Little Miss Baby, Little Miss Ginger, Little Miss Scary and Little Miss Sporty each have their own unique story,” they captioned their upload.

In the photo, all four remaining members are holding their own book with their own unique cover.

The post has been liked by over 44,600 users and has received over 1,000 comments from excited fans who can’t wait to read the books and even introduce the stories to their young children who they don’t even have yet.

“Ok, buying a collection for my future daughter who isn’t even conceived yet,” one user hilariously commented.

“SPICE GIRLS FOREVER! Love from Indonesia xox,” another wrote.

Some fans were a little sad that Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice who isn’t taking part in the reunion, didn’t have her own book.

“Love it! But no posh,” one fan wrote with a sad face emoji.

“I want Little Miss Posh,” someone requested.

Loading...

In an interview with the British television show, Sunday Brunch, Emma Bunton revealed that there are no plans for any new music from the group which The Inquisitr reported.

On May 24, their comeback tour titled “Spice World” will start in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park. They go across the U.K. and will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row. All the dates they have announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter, Jess Glynne.

NME revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 2, Bunton said they were asked to play Glastonbury Festival. She said they are going to see how their stadium tour goes first before agreeing to step out at the legendary festival.

Despite no Beckham taking part in the tour due to other commitments, the ticket sales for the tour still went through the roof, suggesting the shows will be a success without her. According to The Standard, fans struggled to get through to Ticketmaster as over 700,000 people were trying to secure themselves tickets all at once. The Spice Girls back catalog boasts numerous No. 1 singles around the world, including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” and “Spice Up Your Life,” to name a few.