Kelsey Merritt Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Teal Bra For New Risque Instagram Snap

Kelsey Merritt has been bringing the heat nonstop to her widely-followed Instagram account, and her latest snap certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret model’s steamy new upload caught her sporting only a single article of clothing and flashing some major skin, driving her fans absolutely wild.

The most recent addition to the 22-year-old’s eye popping Instagram account was shared on Monday, April 29, and appeared to have been captured by the model herself, proving that her selfie game is certainly up to par. Kelsey captured her jaw-dropping look in not one, but two snaps as she worked on set in New York, leaving very little to the imagination in a skimpy bra that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The Filipino beauty put on a seriously busty display in the tiny teal number that was adorned with rhinestones on the underwire and flaunted a major amount of cleavage. The garment is one of the lingerie brand’s Very Sexy Push-Up Bras, and is touted on its website as one of the bestsellers of their collection. Kelsey’s also gave a small glimpse of her curvaceous backside to her fans in the second snap of her upload. The stunner just barely flashed her curvy booty thanks to large mirror behind her, revealing that she was wearing a pair of cheeky white panties to cover up her lower half.

In the caption, the catwalk queen revealed that she had just hopped of a red eye flight to get to her latest gig, though her glam said otherwise. The bombshell wore her brunette tresses down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, which sported a stunning make up look. The model’s striking features were perfectly highlighted with a thick coating of mascara, glossy lip, and light red blush that hardly gave the appearance that she had just gotten off the plane.

Fans of the brown-eyed babe were far from shy about showing their love for her steamy new Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up well over 110,000 likes after just 12 hours of going live to the platform. Dozens of Kelsey’s 1.4 million followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her breathtaking look as well.

“Very beautiful,” wrote one fan, while another said she was “so hot.”

“Why are you literally the most gorgeous angel,” questioned a third.

Kelsey’s latest snap comes after a slew of uploads from her recent trip home to the Philippines, as well as her weekend in Indio, California for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The stunner has been posting up a storm, showing off her insane physique in skimpy bikinis and sheer ensembles that have been sending her fans into a frenzy.