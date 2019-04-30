Tarsha Whitmore Shows Some Major Cleavage In See-Through Lingerie Top In Sultry New Photo

Once again, Tarsha Whitmore is putting on a sexy and scandalous display for her nearly half a million Instagram followers.

The Australian beauty is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to her loyal fans, and that’s part of the reason why she has such a massive following on social media. Last night, the shared an eye-popping photo that caught the attention of her followers. In the sexy snapshot, Whitmore sits on a couch and strikes a pose.

The model wears her long, dyed tresses down and curled, and they fall just below her chest. Tarsha appears to be wearing a fresh face of makeup that comes complete with lipgloss, lip liner, eyeshadow, and mascara. And even though she’s sitting down in the image — her incredible figure is still very much on display.

The model shows plenty of cleavage in a neon green lingerie top that barely covers her breasts, hitting above her naval and showing off her toned and tanned tummy. The gorgeous lingerie top is adorned with a flower pattern and the other pieces of the top are see-through — leaving very little to the imagination but still covering all of Whitmore’s NSFW spots.

The stunner completes her look with a pair of white pants that are just barely visible in the photo. After just a short time of the sultry new post going live, Whitmore has earned rave reviews with over 6,900 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Of course, most fans felt the need to chime in and let Tarsha know how incredible she looks.

“Well that is a good sight,” one follower gushed.

“You’re incredible.”

“You are so stunning. Where is your outfit from?” another asked.

It’s still early in the week, but it seems as though this could be lingerie week for Whitmore. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, the bombshell put on yet another incredibly sexy display for her followers, only this time it was in a piece of black lingerie. In the image, the model wears her hair down and curled once again and shows off her picture-perfect figure in a long-sleeved number that again accentuates all of her assets, including her amazing legs.

Loading...

In the caption of the image, Whitmore tags fashion brand Fashion Nova, who regularly enlists the help of stunning models to sell their products. For fans who are hoping to see more than just photos of Tarsha — she actually happens to have a pretty big following on her YouTube page where she vlogs about a number of topics, including travel, fashion hauls, and food.

What a beauty.