Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Stunning Weight Loss & Tiny Waist In New Instagram Photo

Kelly's teenie waist was on full display in the new photo taken backstage at 'The Voice' this week.

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her tiny waist after losing around 37 pounds last year. The stunning The Voice coach showed off her slim new figure in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on April 29 as she appeared backstage at the NBC singing competition where she serves as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and John Legend.

The upload showed the mom-of-two posing in her glamorous ensemble before appearing in front of the cameras, rocking her uber-glam blonde blowout as she smiled from ear to ear for the photo.

Clarkson — whom The Inquisitr recently reported got a very over-the-top 37th birthday gift from Blake — was also sporting a mixed animal-print beige dress as she posed with both hands on her hips and a pair of black heeled boots on her feet. She also wore a pair of black tights to complete the look.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer’s glam team, which she tagged individually in the caption, also made sure to highlight her slim middle with a chunky black waist belt, which helped to show off just how much weight the mom-of-two has lost over the past few months.

Kelly’s 4 million followers definitely took note of how happy and healthy she was looking in the new picture, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages for the gorgeous and body-confident singer.

One fan told the American Idol Season 1 winner, “Your weight loss is amazing! You look fantastic!” as another added of Kelly’s new photo, “Looking very slim in this” alongside a red heart emoji.

A third then wrote, “You look fantastic!! Congrats on your weight loss too!!!” while another person commented, “You slaying there! You look incredible!!”

Speaking on Today last year, Kelly confirmed that she’d lost 37 pounds after reading the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain in order to help with an auto-immune disease, as reported by E! News.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

But it wasn’t about the weight loss for her, as she explained during another interview with Extra while discussing her incredible transformation.

Loading...

“I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” Clarkson told the outlet back in June. “For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight—for me it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

She also confirmed that she didn’t even have to hit the gym to drop the pounds, and now appears to have lost even more weight since the interview with the outlet last year.

“I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!'” Clarkson joked at the time of her aversion to the gym.