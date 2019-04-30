‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Lands Bridal Spread In Cosmo, See The Stunning Photos

Jax Taylor's fiancé looked stunning in the photos.

Brittany Cartwright made a big announcement on Monday night ahead of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 finale.

Exactly two months before she and fiancé Jax Taylor are set to wed, Cartwright shared a series of photos of herself posing in a very stylish white wedding dress and pearl tiara on her Instagram page. In the captions, she gushed over the “amazing experience” she had with Cosmopolitan magazine and labeled herself a “bride to be.”

Cartwright and Taylor were seen celebrating their engagement party during last night’s finale episode of Vanderpump Rules and on June 29, they will be walking down the aisle at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

As viewers of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Cartwright and Taylor’s engagement served as the first episode of the seventh season and a short time later, they were seen celebrating the engagement with their co-stars. However, their small bash wasn’t quite enough for Cartwright and in the weeks that followed, she began planning the over-the-top party that fans saw during last night’s show.

Cartwright first appeared on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season after meeting Taylor in Las Vegas.

In addition to receiving tons of complimentary messages from her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie, Cartwright was also sent kind words by a number of celebrities, including Lance Bass, Jasmine Goode, Courtney Kerr, and Heather McDonald.

Cartwright’s fiance, Taylor, also shared a photo from her spread on his page and in the caption, he let his fans and followers know that Cartwright would be all his in just two months.

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged in June of last year after a temporary split in 2017, which was prompted by Taylor’s cheating.

Although Taylor and Cartwright have gone through hard times with one another over the past couple of years, things have been great between them since their late 2017 reconciliation and as they prepare to wed, they have continued to seek counseling in an effort to ensure they are on a healthy path.

“We were in a really good place but we just wanted to make sure, for me, I wanted to make sure that we had advice and guidance going into our marriage. And seeing guidelines and different things we can use for our marriage just to make sure that we stayed in this place and don’t go backwards again,” Cartwright explained during a Bravo Pregame appearance.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming three-part reunion special for Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which begins airing next Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.