Janet Jackson Shares Touching Message After The Passing Of John Singleton

Yesterday, the news broke that American film director, screenwriter, and producer John Singleton had passed away. On April 17, it was reported that Singleton had suffered a stroke and was placed under intensive care, per USA Today. On Monday, April 29, he was removed from life support and died at the age of 51.

Singleton was most known for directing iconic ’90s movies such as Boyz n the Hood, Higher Learning, and Poetic Justice, the latter of which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Janet took to her Instagram account last night to share a touching message about the Los Angeles-born director.

“You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more. Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you, John. Keeping your family in my prayers,” she shared to her 3.5 million followers.

Within 12 hours of posting, her upload was liked by over 189,000 users and been commented on by thousands.

The series of photos within one post contains photos from the time she filmed Poetic Justice. The first photo is a professional shot of Singleton with Jackson. Some of the others are behind-the-scenes photos from when they were filming the movie.

At the box office, Poetic Justice made $27 million. Regina King, Joe Torry, and Q-Tip also star in the film.

Jackson’s No. 1 single, “Again,” was a part of the movie’s soundtrack and earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song.

With a career spanning over four decades, Janet is still going strong. She was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by “Make Me Feel” hitmaker Janelle Monae, who called her the “queen of black girl magic,” as reported by The Inquisitr last month.

Loading...

This summer, Jackson is set to play the iconic Glastonbury Festival in June. She will join other legends such as The Cure, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Kylie Minogue.

Janet recently announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, which is titled “Metamorphosis.” Jackson’s shows will start on May 17 and will run until August 10.

Jackson has achieved seven No. 1 albums in the U.S. since 1986 — Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, All For You, Discipline, and Unbreakable.

In addition to the above accomplishments, Janet has achieved 10 No. 1 singles and the most consecutive top 10 entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a female artist with 18, according to Billboard.