‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Dons Mesh Bikini In Cleavage-Baring Instagram Snap

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford has set a new standard for sexiness. The voluptuous brunette has upped her game in her latest social media offering. In fact, if you thought that tassels were meant for upholstery or monk shoes, you most certainly haven’t seen them draped across the Maxim model’s body.

In her latest Instagram post, the 27-year-old buxom model wore a camel-colored woven bikini with a plunging neckline. The bikini’s texturized look added even more volume to Ratchford’s already prominent bust line. Her cleavage was further emphasized by tassels hanging from the bikini’s underband. The unexpected adornment added a touch of whimsicality and movement to an already one-of-a-kind bra. Ratchford paired the bikini top with a see-through mesh skirt made from a similar material.

The small-town Pennsylvania girl certainly knows how to play up her assets. In fact, she’s quite candid about all the treatments she receives on a regular basis. She told Cosmopolitan that her monthly maintenance costs an average of $2,500 per month.

In this particular image, the lingerie model wore a bold brow, lashings of black mascara, bronzer, blusher, and a rose-colored lip. She wore her hair in retro curls, reminiscent of the old glam Hollywood era. Her ebony tresses cascaded from her deep side-path, falling down her one shoulder and onto her bust.

According to the interview, the former Catholic schoolgirl originally wanted to be a veterinarian. However, due to a dog and cat allergy, she could never pursue her dream. In 2013, a friend asked the “Queen of Curves” to do a photo shoot. Shortly after the photographer posted the images online, they were picked up by Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and Barstool Sports. It was the start of Ratchford’s booming career as a social media influencer.

“Lots of girls in the same Instagram bracket as me have things planned to a science. I just post what I like. If I have a really good shoot, I’ll have content to post daily for the next 10 days. If I have other things going on in my life and don’t have a shoot for a week, I’ll do a throwback on Thursday. I’m all over the place with my stuff.”

The bikini model has a massive following of over 9 million fans. In her own words, “The more followers you have, the more you get paid.” And her fans have lapped up her latest Instagram offering. In fact, the pic has already racked up close to 85,000 views with many taking the time to comment on the post.