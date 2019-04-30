Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Open Up About Co-Parenting For New Poosh Interview

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick got real about their relationship and how they approach parenting in a new interview for her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

The former couple, who share three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — sat down to talk about how they’ve handled the challenges of co-parenting since their split, as reported by People magazine. In the new video interview, Kourt, 40, and Scott, 35, talked about trying to raise their kids in a way that teaches them to appreciate love and knowledge above material things, especially considering their wealth and how easy it is to overindulge the little ones.

The duo, who maintained a close friendship even after their breakup, also discussed how they love and treat each of their children as unique individuals, and try not to compare them to each other. Kourtney admitted that she has seen her mother, Kris Jenner, do that to her and her sisters, which encouraged her to stay away from that type of behavior when she had her own kids.

“We’re just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we’re together or not. Just because we’re not together, our kids should not suffer,” Scott explained.

Furthermore, they both credited the therapy sessions they attended together when Scott started dating his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as one of the main reasons why they were able to evolve as co-parents. Kourtney revealed the biggest challenges they faced when parenting took place when they both entered new relationships — she previously dated Younes Bendjima before they split last summer.

“That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We had to literally go to therapy to talk… to even get through… to be able to communicate together,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recalled.

Fans of the family will remember that Kourtney was left devastated when Scott introduced the kids to his girlfriend Sofia without letting her know first. Per People, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling confided in her sister Kim at the time, explaining she and her former beau had agreed to introduce the children to their new partners after a specific date.

However, it seems like the pair have overcome their issues, with Kourtney eventually welcoming Sofia into the family. The three of them even take the kids on vacations together often, having just recently returned from a trip to Finland where they all went to celebrate Kourt’s 40th birthday before she threw a big bash in Los Angeles for her friends and the rest of the family.