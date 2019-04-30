Julie Chen Reportedly Eyeing Return To ‘The Talk’ Amid Sara Gilbert’s Departure

The longtime CBS host quit the talk show last September.

Julie Chen is reportedly considering a return to The Talk, the CBS chatfest she quit last fall amid her husband Les Moonves’ misconduct scandal. An insider told Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter that Chen has a new take on The Talk in the weeks since original co-host Sara Gilbert announced she is exiting the show and a search for a replacement began, Radar Online reports.

The source told Shuter that Chen sees Gilbert’s departure as the perfect opportunity for her to return to the CBS talk show that she hosted since 2010.

“Julie was one of the original cast members and hated leaving the show after her husband’s sexual scandal. She thinks this is the moment that she could return. She paid the price for her husband’s crime and is now ready to take her place again at the table she helped create.”

But Julie Chen will have one major hurdle to get past should she pitch a return to The Talk table. The insider said Chen’s return would have to be approved by Sara Gilbert, who is still the creator and an executive producer on the CBS talk show.

In September, Julie Chen announced her exit from The Talk in a videotaped message to her fans and co-stars. The longtime host made the decision to stand by her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves, amid allegations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women. At the time, Chen told viewers she needed to spend more time at home with her husband and young son, and she nominated recurring guest host Carrie Ann Inaba to fill her seat.

Of course, it could be awkward if Julie Chen were to return to The Talk. Ever since Chen left the show, her former co-hosts have been free to talk about her husband’s scandal. In addition, longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne recently declared the current Talk table—which features her, Gilbert, Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve—as the “best” table in nine seasons of the CBS show, which could be taken as a bit of a diss toward Chen.

Earlier this month, Sara Gilbert shocked fans of The Talk when she announced that she will leave her co-hosting job on the Emmy-winning CBS talk show at the end of this season, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Gilbert said she will focus on her family as well as producing and acting opportunities. Sara Gilbert is a star and EP on ABC’s The Conners, and she recently joined the cast of the Netflix Original series Atypical.

While Julie Chen’s future on The Talk may be questionable, she has already said she will return to host Big Brother on CBS this summer.