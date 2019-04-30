Lizzo Graces ‘V Magazine’ Cover While Telling Big Girls That Their Body Is Beautiful And High Fashion

Sassy star Lizzo graced the cover of V Magazine and shared inspirational and powerful messages in the interview.

“Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker Sam Smith interviewed Lizzo for the issue, which will hit newsstands on May 2, according to their official website.

On the cover, the “Boys” songstress looks absolutely fierce in red sunglasses. She is joined by model Alton Mason, who is posing intimately close with the star. The magazine’s photoshoot shows Lizzo in a range of looks. In one, she is wearing a black lingerie leotard style garment, and in another, she is wearing a poofy dress. The photos she posted on her social media all seem to be in black and white, minus the cover.

On Twitter, Lizzo expressed to her followers that big girls can be high fashion and still beautiful.

“Dear big girls, your body is high fashion. You are beautiful. You are worthy. And I am on the COVER OF @VMAGAZINE????” she shared.

In the interview, she shared some important messages that will resonate with many readers.

“First off, I love my body. No matter what angle you shoot it at, no matter the lighting, my body is just so f****** beautiful all the time. I may talk s*** about it sometimes, but f***. She’s still a bad b****,” the “Good As Hell” said.

“So my movement is for everyone. It’s about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalized for, I am going to fight for all marginalized people… Because of f*** boxes; I’m too big to be put in one anyway. I’m a fat b****.”

Recently, Lizzo released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, which has been an instant success. The album debuted at No. 6 in the U.S., making it her first album to enter the top 10 there. The lead single “Juice” has so far peaked within the top 40 in the U.K. and has been streamed over 31 million times on Spotify worldwide.

To celebrate the release of the record, she re-created the album artwork where she appears nude on its release day, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in 2013. Two years later, she released Big Grrrl Small World, her second studio album.

On Spotify, she currently has over 6.9 million monthly listeners.

So far, 2019 has been a big year for Lizzo as her record sales and social media followers continue to increase. On Instagram, she is very close to hitting the 1 million milestone as she currently has over 994,000 followers. On Twitter, she has over 228,000 followers.