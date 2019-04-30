Donny Osmond Posts Epic ‘Monday Motivation’ Video With Cher To Facebook

Entertainer Donny Osmond started Monday, April 29 off with some “Monday Motivation” on Facebook via one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in journalism, hoping to get fans pumped as he was when he shot this iconic clip alongside his brothers and iconic singer Cher.

Kate Couric took to her official Facebook page to post some inspiration for her followers to get up and moving on a Monday morning by way of a 1970s clip of Cher and The Osmonds, including Donny Osmond, dancing and singing to a classic Stevie Wonder series of tunes.

Donny Osmond said thank you to Couric for posting the video and stated that he “didn’t expect to see this treasure from the Osmond family fashion files today.”

He quipped that the decade just might have gotten the better of both the clan and Cher, but he had an idea who just might have looked better in the group’s purple and striped glittery jumpsuits and it wasn’t his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill or Jay!

The brothers appeared on Cher, a variety series that the singer and songwriter that aired in 1975 and 1976. The show featured Cher interviewing various celebrity guests including The Osmonds, David Bowie, Elton John, and Bette Midler among others. The series featured comedic sketches and performances by Cher alongside her musical guests.

Cher’s variety series came on the heels of an ugly split with former husband Sonny Bono, whom she was married to from 1976-1975. Prior to Cher, the couple appeared together on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. The duoe would eventually put their differences aside, but it would take many years for them to be friendly towards one another once again. Sonny Bono died tragically in 1998 as the result of a skiing accident. Cher memorably eulogized him at his funeral. The couple shared one child, Chaz.

The Osmond Brothers were riding a professional high in 1975, as one of the top-grossing concert acts. The family-based band was conceptualized by their parents Olive and George Osmond as a way to fund a mandatory church mission for older brother Tom and Virl Osmond. The family is members of The Church Of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints or Mormons.

Hulton Archive / Getty Imges

Donny and Marie Osmond, the latter of whom did not make an appearance on Cher’s show, would within one year of The Osmond Brothers appearance alongside the performing icon, have their own variety series and it would run for three seasons.

At its peak, The Donny & Marie Show would boast millions of viewers who would tune into the series on Friday nights to watch the family and their celebrity guests act, sing, dance and perform in campy comedy sketches. At the time, at 18 and 16-years-old respectively, Donny and Marie Osmond were the youngest hosts of their own variety series.

Donny and Marie Osmond are still performing together and will celebrate 11 years at The Flamingo in Las Vegas where they have held a residency before the show closes for good in November of this year.