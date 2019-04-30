Olivia Culpo And Younger Sister Sophia Strike Sexy Pose For Latest Instagram Post

There’s no denying these two are related, and Olivia and Sophia Culpo turned up the heat once again on social media with a sexy new sister snap.

Older sibling Olivia took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a photo of her and her younger sister, with the two Culpo babes flaunting their gorgeous figures while putting on the biggest smiles for their fans. The new post featured two pictures of the duo, who donned similar outfits.

Olivia rocked a short-sleeved, cream-colored mini-dress that cinched at the waist with the help of some buttons, allowing her to showcase her toned (and super tanned) legs, as well as her slim waist. The former Miss Universe also sported a full face of makeup, including lush dark lashes and a vibrant red lipstick shade. This time, she decided to wear her brunette locks in a longer hairstyle than usual, styling them into a partial up-do while leaving some strands loose on the front.

Sophia looked equally chic in a white blazer dress, but opted for styling her short brunette bob into a tight low bun with a center part. While her makeup was also impeccable, she went for more neutral tones, wearing a nude lipstick color on her full lips.

The two sisters posed in what appears to be a bathroom, with Olivia sitting on the sink while Sophia stood next to her. Their reflections on the mirror behind them allowed for a different perspective of the two brunette beauties, and they had several beauty products next to them, including a series of Colgate items, which appeared to sponsor the post.

Plus, they showed some real sibling love in the second snap, as they leaned closer together and smiled broadly for the camera while Olivia embraced her younger sis.

And while Sophia is taking her first steps in the modelling industry, her older sister is already a staple in the fashion world. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she started off by taking part in pageants, which eventually opened the door for a serious career in fashion.

“It was the beginning of my sophomore year when I won [Miss Rhode Island]. I went to Boston and joined a modeling agency, talent agency, and started acting and modeling. I had grown up playing the cello, so I was always on stage and always comfortable,” she has previously revealed.

The 26-year-old has now made a name for herself, and is even going to be featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.