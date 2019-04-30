Jessie James Decker Shows Skin In A Strapless Hot Pink Bikini After Losing 25 Pounds

Jessie's showing some skin just over a year after giving birth to her third child.

Jessie James Decker is showing off some skin in a hot pink bikini after dropping a very impressive 25 pounds following the birth of her third child last year. In new photos shared by The Daily Mail this week, the country singer and reality star could be seen soaking up the rays in a colorful and bright two-piece as she enjoyed some downtime with her husband, NFL player Eric Decker.

The snaps showed the Jessie lounging by the pool in Palm Springs with her athlete husband as she proudly showed off her body and all her impressive weight loss since welcoming son Forrest into the world in March 2018. Jessie was revealing her new body in a hot pink strapless bikini.

Decker had her brunette hair tied back into a bun on the top of her head as she enjoyed the sunshine with her nearest and dearest, also rocking a pair of blue reflective sunglasses on her eyes.

The 31-year-old mom of three has been very outspoken when it comes to her recent weight loss, crediting the South Beach Diet for helping her to get back into shape after the birth of her second son just over a year ago. Jessie is also mom to 5-year-old Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric.

Jessie James Decker catches rays in hot pink bikini poolside alongside handsome husband Eric https://t.co/rRGNyzTfYi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 29, 2019

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” she previously said, per The Daily Mail, of her weight loss and how she got her pre-baby body back.

“My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby. I’m now at 115 and that was my goal,” Jessie then added. “I weighed 115 on my wedding day, so I just wanted to be back where I was.”

And there’s no doubting that the stunning “Roots and Wings” singer has been proudly showing off all that hard work over the past few weeks.

The Inquisitr previously shared snaps of the stunning star rocking a number of different bikini looks, including one photo that had the Eric & Jessie: Game On reality star flaunting her booty in a pretty revealing swimsuit during a trip to the beach.

Loading...

The Inquisitr also reported that Decker had fans doing a double take after she took to social media back in March to share a picture of herself in a neon bikini as she enjoyed a sunny trip to Mexico with her husband Eric and a group of friends.

The comments section of the stunning upload was flooded with messages from many of her 3 million followers who just couldn’t believe how good her body was looking in a bikini after welcoming three children into the world.