‘Shark Tank’ Mogul Barbara Corcoran Jumps Out Of Coffin At Funeral-Themed 70th Birthday Bash

The real estate mogul staged her own funeral at a bizarre birthday celebration in NYC.

Barbara Corcoran celebrated her 70th birthday in an unusual way. In honor of her milestone day, the Shark Tank mogul hosted a belated birthday bash in New York City in which she staged her own “funeral,” complete with a creepy coffin.

Corcoran’s guests arrived at a Fifth Avenue penthouse to find the ABC star lying in an open casket wearing a red gown with huge funeral flower displays on either side of her, Page Six reports. A cardboard cutout of Corcoran posing as a nun was set up next to the coffin. The millionaire real estate mogul then reportedly jumped out of the coffin and began to dance around the room.

While Corcoran was outfitted in attire fit for a corpse, the official dress code for the bash was “tango.” The Shark Tank star even hired a professional tango dancer for the party, perhaps as a nod to her short-lived stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Party guests were later served a cake decorated with a plastic doll being eaten by a shark.

Page Six reports that guests at the party included Corcoran’s Shark Tank co-stars Daymond John and Mark Cuban, with Cuban describing the whole affair as “creepy” in an Instagram story. You can see a photo from Barbara Corcoran’s funeral-themed birthday party below.

While the coffin prop showed Barbara Corcoran’s wicked sense of humor, Hollywood Life notes that some of her social media followers didn’t get the joke. Some commenters thought Corcoran’s faux death display was in “poor taste.”

“Barbara, don’t do this anymore, You are loved. This was not funny,” one alarmed fan posted in response to Corcoran’s coffin pic.

But others defended the wealthy star for her “creative mind.” One of Corcoran’s party guests posted a series of photos which included a close-up of the guest of honor in her death pose with a white carnation in her mouth.

While Barbara Corcoran is now a septuagenarian, the Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur recently reflected on what advice she would give to her younger self during an episode of her podcast Business Unusual.

Corcoran, who was a D-student in school due to her struggles with reading, said she would tell herself to worry less about her GPA and focus more on her creativity. Corcoran also said she’d tell her younger self to keep playing instead of letting herself get overwhelmed by schoolwork and to wow people with her humor instead of intelligence.