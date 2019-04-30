Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Wants Hope To Choose

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 1, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will keep pushing his agenda with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Thomas already has Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) out of the way, and now he wants to make it a permanent thing.

Thomas Encouraged Hope To Move On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas is on a mission to find a mother for his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). However, he has his sights set on his stepsister, who is a married woman. Thomas already told Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he plans to break up Hope and Liam and is working on making that a reality. Even though Sally tried to discourage him, Thomas is determined to have Hope by his side.

Recently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) invited Hope to move back to the main house. She did not want her daughter to be alone in the cabin on the property. Although Hope initially refused, Thomas soon convinced her to make the move. Hope cited spending more time with Douglas as her main reason for living in her mother’s house while Liam was in Paris. Thomas was delighted.

Thomas uses Liam's trip to Paris to make a subtle move on Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CnWaVOK6xC #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/lLyKuMbbTk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 29, 2019

Hope’s Worst Nightmare

The Inquisitr reports that on Tuesday, April 30, Hope will relive her worst nightmare. The lights will go out at Forrester Creations as they experience a power failure. As they are plunged into darkness, Hope will remember the night that she gave birth to Beth. With Liam in Paris, he won’t be with her as she recalls Beth’s birth on Catalina Island. However, it appears as if Thomas may comfort the blonde.

Thomas Forrester Forces Hope Logan To Choose By Using Amelia & Phoebe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 1, promise that Thomas will try to manipulate Hope. He knows that Liam is firm on wanting a future with Hope, so his best bet is to try and convince the blonde. According to She Knows Soaps, he will play on Hope’s guilty conscience again. Thomas wants Hope to see that Liam belongs with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls.

B&B viewers will remember that Thomas convinced Amelia to send video footage of Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) saying “dada” to him. This time, it seems as if Thomas gets Amelia to share some footage of Phoebe.

According to The Inquisitr, Nicola Posener will appear as Amelia on Wednesday, May 1. Phoebe, played by Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville, will also guest star on this episode.

Hope will be battling all sorts of emotions as she contemplates leaving Liam. She wants the girls to be happy but also wants a future with her husband.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.