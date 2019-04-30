‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, April 29: Hope Offers Flo A Job

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) at Forrester Creations. They were enjoying each other with Brooke telling Ridge, “I love it when you get excited.” They kissed before Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) walked in.

Brooke asked her daughter to move to the main house while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was in Paris. Hope refused the offer. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) joined them in the office. When he heard of Brooke’s offer he urged Hope to think about it. Hope finally agreed, saying that she would like to start each day with Douglas at the breakfast table.

In the meantime, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was waving a gun at Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). She wanted to know why her daughter was lying unconscious on the floor. Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) came to and told her mother that Zoe was Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) daughter. She also told her mother that she wanted to tell Hope the truth about the baby. Zoe pointed out that it would mean that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would lose the child she has come to accept as her own. Shauna sided with Zoe, per She Knows Soaps. She felt that it was in Flo’s best interest to keep quiet or else she could lose everything.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke, Ridge, Hope, and Thomas talked about Flo. They thought that the adoption seemed fated. Hope said that Flo was relieved that Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) had such a good mother in Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She also mused that the bond that she felt with Phoebe now made sense to her. Hope said that she wanted to offer Flo a job at Forrester. Ridge was positive about offering her a position at the fashion house.

Flo, Shauna, and Zoe continued to argue about telling Hope the truth. Just then, Flo received a call from Hope who offered her a job. Flo agreed to think about it but did not think she could join the fashion house. After the call, Shauna was excited about the job offer. Like Flo, Zoe also did not think that she should take the position. She wanted them to move back to Las Vegas. Shauna made it clear that she and her daughter were not going to leave Los Angeles on account of Reese’s crimes. Shauna wanted Flo to take the job.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.