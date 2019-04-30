Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In Sexy, Sunlit New Instagram Snap

Candice Swanepoel has never been afraid to show some skin on her widely-followed Instagram account, and did just that in a sexy new snap shared to her feed this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel flaunted her in incredible body on the beach for the latest addition to her page that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 30-year-old channeled her inner ballerina as she struck a pose on the beach for her most recent upload that was shared late at night on Monday, April 29. Candice showed off her impressive flexibility as she balanced on one foot while stretching out her other long, lean leg behind her, but it was her incredible body that took center stage in the steamy shot.

A breathtaking scene of the crashing waves provided a gorgeous background to the South African beauty’s new post, while the setting sun behind Candice cast a shadow that outlined her flawless silhouette for the camera. Every inch of the stunner’s curves were put on display in the photo, and a quick zoom in revealed the skimpy striped bikini she sported as she enjoyed the sunset. The barely-there number — potentially from her own Tropic of C swimwear line — consisted of a tiny triangle-style top and cheeky set of bottoms that were tied high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Though most of the details of the catwalk queen’s look were not visible in the social media post, it did appear that she wore some sort of necklace to give her beach day look a bit of bling. Candice also opted to leave her signature blonde locks down, which appeared to be wet as if she had just emerged from the ocean behind her.

Fans of the bombshell were far from shy about showing their love for Candice’s gorgeous new upload. At this time of this writing, the shot had already been awarded more than 90,000 likes in just four hours of going live to the platform, while hundreds of her 13.3 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfection,” one fan wrote, while another said the model was the “goddess of sunset.”

“Forever body goals,” commented a third.

Candice has been filling her feed with shots of her rocking some sexy swimwear as of late. Just last week, the babe wowed her fans by flaunting her famous figure in a strappy green one-piece that certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.