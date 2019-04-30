Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Semifinal Leg 1, Start Time, Preview

Tottenham Hotspur host their first-ever UEFA Champions League semifinal against this season's Cinderella team of the tournament, AFC Ajax, on Tuesday.

The UEFA Champions League for 2018-2019 is down to its Final Four, and Tuesday’s first-leg semifinal match will be a historic one, for several reasons — but mainly because it features a matchup of teams that have, at least for this season, upset the hierarchy of European competition that most often sees the biggest, richest clubs reach the deep stages of Europe’s most prestigious tournament. As DW.com reported, Spurs are regularly outspent by at least five other English clubs, as well as most of the top teams in Europe’s other top leagues. Dutch side Ajax is in an even weaker financial position, acting largely as a player development machine for the bigger clubs — including Tottenham. But the two will nonetheless square off in a Champions League semifinal that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new 62,062-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Tuesday, April 30.

Fans in the Netherlands can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Spurs vs. de Godenzonenatch kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 1.

Four current Spurs stars — Christian Eriksen, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, and Toby Alderweireld — came to Tottenham via the Ajax route, as The Guardian reported. Now they face their old team which reached the semifinal by upsetting two of those European financial powers, Spain’s Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus.

The game will also make history as the first time Tottenham Hotspur will play in the UEFA Champions League semfinals, and the first semifinal match hosted at the club’s brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in what will be only the sixth game ever played in the facility, per Soccerway.

To watch the first leg of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Ajax UEFA Champions League semifinal tie stream live from London, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Tottenham vs. Ajax match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal face-off — as well the other Champions League game this week — live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the Champions League Finale Four clash. Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Ajax around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.