Camille Kostek Loses Her Pants, Shows A Lot Of Leg For Racy Instagram Snap

Camille Kostek lost her pants for a racy Instagram snap that has her fans going wild.

The model and girlfriend of football great Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of herself rocking a white swimsuit and white button-up shirt while she posed in the desert. The picture was a huge hit with her followers, garnering more than 10,000 likes in less than an hour and attracting plenty of supportive comments.

“Okay wow this is stunningggg,” one follower wrote.

“Seriously flawless,” another commented.

The picture appeared to be from a modeling series, with the racy and apparently professionally finished pictures gracing Camille’s feed over the last few days. In another shot from the desert series, Camille went topless and covered herself up with a large straw hat.

Camille Kostek has leveraged her attention into a fast-rising modeling career that has since branched out into television hosting work. Kostek has more than half a million followers on Instagram and has made appearances on the runway in fashion shows.

Kostek has also shed some light on her relationship with Gronkowski and the milder side the notorious party hound. In an interview with Improper Bostonian, Kostek was asked if he really parties as much as he makes it seem.

“No. Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation,” she shared.

“But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the offseason hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party.”

Gronkowski’s success has helped to propel his girlfriend’s career as well. When the Patriots made their run to the Super Bowl in Gronkowski’s final season in the NFL before announcing his retirement, Kostek got plenty of attention herself, including making the rounds in the media, giving interviews about their relationship and her thoughts on the Patriots run.

Kostek also shared plenty of pictures from Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta, and later was the first to congratulate her man for a stellar career when he announced his retirement.

While Rob Gronkowski may be taking it easy now that he’s retired from the NFL, Camille Kostek appears to be working harder than ever. Her Instagram feed shows how she’s been very busy with photo shoots and promotional appearances, including the racy no-pants series that she shared with followers on Monday.