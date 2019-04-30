Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In Lacy Pink Lingerie For Steamy New Instagram Snap

A quick scroll through Lais Ribeiro’s Instagram account reveals her feed is a collection of sexy, skin baring snaps, and the latest addition to the group certainly followed suit. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her 2.1 million followers on the social media platform with a steamy new snap of her rocking a barely-there set of lingerie that brought even more heat to her already sizzling page.

The 28-year-old looked like she was in heaven as she stretched across a luxurious bed covered in fluffy white pillows for the most recent upload to her Instagram account shared on Monday, April 29. While her bed was layered and sheets and blankets, Lais herself sported the bare minimum for the steamy new snap. The stunner left very little to the imagination in a sexy pink bra and panty set that showed off some major skin and did nothing but favors for flawless physique.

Lais spilled out of the lacy balconette-style bra she wore in her risque new upload, flaunting an ample amount of cleavage for her millions of followers to ogle in. Meanwhile, her bottom half offered an equally-as-revealing display in a pair of matching pink panties that highlighted her dangerous curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The Brazilian beauty’s curvy booty was sure to turn some heads, as was her enviably flat midsection and sculpted abs that took center stage in the revealing snap.

Around her neck, the model donned a dainty chain necklace — the only accessory she added to give her sexy ensemble a bit of bling. The bombshell left her dark brown tresses down, which surrounded her head in a messy fashion as rested on top of one of the many pillows surrounding her. Lais completed her look with a glamorous makeup look that featured a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip that perfectly matched the shade of her skimpy lingerie.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to shower her with love for her latest Instagram update. As of the time of this writing, the jaw-dropping shot has already been awarded more than 22,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her stunning display.

“So gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “goddess.”

“You are so perfect,” commented a third.

This is not the only pulse-racing snap that has recently been debuted on the model’s feed. Another sexy shot shared yesterday captured Lais enjoying some fun in the sun in Hawaii and rocking a sexy cutout one-piece bathing suit that put her flawless physique completely on display.