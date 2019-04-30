Watch Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Denver Nuggets Live Stream: Game 1 Start Time, Preview, NBA West Semifinal

The Denver Nuggets will play on just one day of rest after their seven-game first-round series, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals.

The third and second seeds in the NBA Western Conference meet in the Game One of the semifinal playoff round, but one of those two teams will be approaching the game with a considerably greater fatigue factor than the other. It was only on Saturday, as Basketball Reference reported, that the second-seeded Denver Nuggets concluded a hard-fought, seven game first round series with a narrow, four-point win over the San Antonio Spurs. But for Portland, it was six days ago that Damian Lillard drained an eye-popping 37-foot three-pointer to seal a five-game victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whether the rest factor will make a difference will be decided in Monday’s Game One, which will live stream from Denver.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets opening game of their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 18,007-seat Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, April 29.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Blazers-Nuggets game time will be 2:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, April 30.

Lillard will likely be the key to the series for both teams — the Nuggets will need to stop the 28-year-old, while the Blazers need him to pick up where he left off in the five-game win over the Thunder, in which he averaged 33 points, culminating in a 50-point outburst in Game Five, per the NBA site.

For Denver, center Nikola Jokic led the way in the seven-game battle with San Antonio, averaging 23 points per game. But his opposite number, Blazers big man, was listed as “questionable” to play in Game One, with a shoulder injury he suffered against Oklahoma. Shortly before game time on Monday, the Blazers announced that Kanter would be listed as “available” for the game, according to Oregonian Trail Blazers correspondent Joe Freeman, via Twitter.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is likely to be the key player against the Nuggets. Steve Dykes / Getty Images

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff matchup live stream online from Colorado, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Nuggets showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Portland-Denver clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

However, there is a legal, and free, method to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game One stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets game live stream in the United Kingdom, NBA League Pass has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee.