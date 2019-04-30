WWE News: WWE Scraps One Pay-Per-View And Creates A Whole New One For June – Two Big Matches Revealed

One pay-per-view is out and a new one is coming in to take its place.

There has been a bit of confusion in the last month or so in regard to the June pay-per-view from WWE. Some have thought that one might not happen if the next Saudi Arabia event is finally announced, but there has still been no word on that at all. Now, it appears as if not only is a PPV going to happen in June, but it is going to be a brand new one with Backlash being totally taken off of the schedule.

WWE Backlash was originally scheduled to take place from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on June 16. Now, it appears as if that event is entirely off of WWE’s schedule with a new one called Stomping Grounds taking its place as reported by Fightful.

Now, Stomping Grounds is going to take place in the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, but it will be on June 23. The event on June 16 is still going to happen in San Diego, but it will be a non-televised WWE Live Event.

Tickets for Stomping Grounds will go on sale on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning and tickets are available at Ticketmaster for as little as $25.

Fans in Tacoma may want to get in on this brand new pay-per-view as a huge match is already being advertised for it and they won’t want to miss this one.

WWE Announces "Stomping Grounds" Pay-Per-View For June, Possibly Replacing Backlash https://t.co/E0vBGvy5Zc — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 29, 2019

An advertisement being run by the Tacoma Dome states that Stomping Grounds will have a huge match from SmackDown Live and it will feature Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton. This looks like it could be one of Reigns’ first big feuds since moving to the blue brand from Monday Night Raw in the WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

The Tacoma Dome is advertising it as the “first-time” ever for Stomping Grounds which is totally accurate, but the other match being advertised is an interesting one.

The only other match being promoted in the promo is a six-man tag team match from the red brand. In the match, the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley will take on AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

While it’s not a bad idea, it is odd that WWE wouldn’t have Rollins put his newly won title on the line. Of course, all things are subject to change and it’s still two months until Stomping Grounds which means things could still be altered and moved around.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE returns with WWE Stomping Grounds Pay-Per-View live on Sunday, June 23! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 #StompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/zWRoj4tjeW — TacomaDome (@TacomaDome) April 29, 2019

There is still time left to build the card for WWE’s first-time ever pay-per-view Stomping Grounds, but it could end up being a pretty good show. Becky Lynch and others are being promoted as making appearances, but nothing more is yet known about the event which is now replacing Backlash.