Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Warned’ About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Before Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian may have moved on from her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, but something interesting has surfaced.

A Keeping Up With The Kardashians recap shared by Hollywood Life is showing fans that Khloe was warned about her NBA player boyfriend – and well before any Jordyn Woods headlines were being made. The Bali family vacation that formed April 28th’s airing was filmed before February 2019. Having already gone down in history, this month saw Jordyn Woods confess to “kissing” Thompson on Red Table Talk.

A “cheater” was Khloe’s warning, per Hollywood Life‘s interpretation of the following words from a Balinese healer. “Sometimes people love you, but you feel sad. But there is something that is hurting you in your mind and you felt a traumatic experience.” The healer added:

“You cannot forget that. Sometimes you don’t trust the person you’re with now.”

At the time the episode was filmed, the person Khloe was “with now” was none other than Tristan. This basketball player had already shown his cheating streak back in April 2018. The Daily Mail‘s footage of Tristan with another woman just days before Khloe was due had formed the first wave of scandal. The second wouldn’t come until nearly a year later. This healer appears to have a surprising amount of insight for events that haven’t yet happened. Well, depending on how you look at it.

Hollywood Life‘s take is that the healer was “clearly” foreseeing Tristan’s second cheating scandal. The media outlet also quotes Khloe’s response to finding herself warned.

“I fight an inner battle with myself [over Tristan’s cheating]. Now it’s time to think about [whether or not I should stay with him].”

Loading...

Viewers of the show’s previous season will recall Khloe’s decision to give her baby daddy a second chance following the initial 2018 scandal. While fans debated whether or not Khloe’s behavior had a touch of a doormat feel, the Good American founder sought a good place in her heart – for the wellbeing of her daughter, True, she decided to focus on trying to rebuild the family.

There’s a limit, though. As 2019 brought Kylie Jenner’s best friend into the equation and Khloe wound up front-page news, her decision to end the relationship was made final in relatively little time. The Mirror announced the couple’s “split” on February 15.

Khloe’s Instagram now comes with Tristan fully deleted. Her pictures with True portray a single mother status. While People documents Khloe stating Jordyn is “not to be blamed,” this 34-year-old’s attempts at enjoying family life are now shattered.

Of course, given recently-aired footage, fans now know that Khloe was warned.