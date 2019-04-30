WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Tag Team Gets Huge Contract Offer But Has Yet To Sign, Per ‘Fightful’

On the heels of a claim from former WWE announcer Jim Ross that suggested the company had re-signed an unnamed undercard wrestler for $500,000 per year despite their frequent absence from television, a new report now suggests that The Revival — whose members allegedly threatened to quit WWE earlier this year — has yet to sign a similar pair of offers as of the moment.

On Monday, Fightful cited unnamed sources within WWE that claimed Revival members Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were each offered five-year deals worth $500,000 a year, but have yet to sign the contracts. As noted, this development came three months after reports claimed that Dawson and Wilder asked to be released from their WWE contracts due to their unhappiness with the company’s booking.

“We were told that the company asked them to ride things out and see where they stood in the weeks that followed,” Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp continued. “A tag team title reign and WrestleMania appearance later, and things look like they remain the same.”

Despite being given a chance to hold the Raw Tag Team Championships in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 35, The Revival lost their titles to Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder at the event’s kickoff show. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, this marked the first time the veteran lower-card duo had won a tag team championship in WWE since 2008, while also represents the end of Hawkins’ record 269-match losing streak.

As further pointed out by Fightful, the news of The Revival’s apparent reluctance to sign long-term contracts to remain in WWE for the next several years comes as the promotion is dealing with unusually high levels of employee turnover. Aside from losing several writers, as well as wrestlers Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust), and Dean Ambrose, a report from The Inquisitr noted that WWE also parted ways with longtime backstage agents Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko in recent weeks.

On top of the above departures, a number of WWE superstars, including Sasha Banks, Luke Harper, and Mike and Maria Kanellis, have also been rumored or confirmed to have asked for their releases or threatened to quit the company.

While the Fightful report has again brought up the possibility that The Revival might not be around for much longer in WWE, WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis speculated that there’s a chance that Dawson and Wilder could change their minds and agree to re-sign with the promotion. According to Davis’ sources, both Revival members’ contracts are set to expire early next year, which means there’s still a lot of time for the situation to potentially change.