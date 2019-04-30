Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Black Bikini On Instagram

Summer time is almost here, but Shanina Shaik already has temperatures soaring on her Instagram account. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a sexy new snap to her feed this week revealing that she was still working to get her summer body ready, though her jaw-dropping display proved that she was already more than prepared for the season.

The 28-year-old was captured striking a pose with her hand on her hips as she enjoyed a night by the beach for her most recent social media upload, which certainly did not disappoint her 1.7 million followers. Shanina put her dangerous curves completely on display as she stood in the sand sporting a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Australian beauty’s tiny bikini top was designed with a daring scoop neck line that flaunted an ample amount of the model’s cleavage to the camera. Her lower body sported a matching pair of high cut bikini bottoms that exposed even more skin that its counterpart. Shanina put her curvy booty and long, tan legs completely on display in the barely-there garment that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The thin strings of the number sat high on the stunner’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, but not high enough to cover up her enviably flat midsection and sculpted abs.

The model’s kept the accessories for her barely-there garment to a minimal, only sporting a singular gold chain earring that dangled down to her shoulder. As for her dark tresses, Shanina styled them in a sleek bun behind her head so not to cover up her minimal makeup look that highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell went absolutely wild for her sexy new snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up over 18,000 likes in just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment her jaw-dropping display, with many disputing her claim that she still had some work to do to get her body ready for summer.

“If you ain’t summer body ready there’s no hope for the rest of us!” one follower commented on the steamy shot.

If Shanina’s latest upload didn’t prove that she was ready for the warmer months ahead, a few previous additions would surely do the trick. The model recently celebrated National Lingerie Day in a shimmering bra and panty set that was sure to send pulses racing and sent her fans into a frenzy.