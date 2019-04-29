Disney’s Hollywood Studios Celebrates 30 Magical Years With A Parade, Snacks, And More On May 1st

30 years later, Disney's Hollywood Studios is continuing to evolve all the time.

It may have gone by a different name when it opened back in 1989, but on Wednesday, Walt Disney World will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of its third theme park. Originally opening as Disney MGM Studios, the park now known as Disney’s Hollywood Studios is evolving and changing in huge ways. To celebrate its history and future, The Walt Disney Company has a lot of celebration, entertainment, and special snacks lined up.

While not everything has been revealed as Disney loves to bring about surprises, one thing is definitely known and that is the debut of a new nighttime show. As revealed by the Disney Parks Blog, the new “Wonderful World of Animation” is set to make its debut on Wednesday, May 1, as it will replace “Disney Movie Magic.”

The new show will bring forth special effects and projection technology as it maps the Chinese Theater. From Fantasia to Coco and everything between, guests will be able to live through the music and animation of Disney history.

The fun starts much earlier in the day, though, as the park opens at 9 a.m. and will include a “Star Studded Celebration” with Mickey and friends along with many others. That parade will head down Hollywood Blvd at 10 a.m. with a live-stream beginning online at 9:55 a.m. EST that morning.

Join us on on May 1 at 9:55 a.m. EST for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream of the 30th Anniversary Moment of Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/Zu1x5W2I4p pic.twitter.com/qTP0JcJmqS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 29, 2019

Guests who happen to be in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday will want to pick up their special 30th anniversary commemorative guide map and button. There will also be special 30th anniversary merchandise available for purchase and that includes a Tervis tumbler, MagicBand, ornament, T-shirt, hat, and more.

Along with the incredible entertainment and merchandise offerings, there will be unique anniversary snacks as well.

Guests will be able to pick up “The Sorcerer’s Hat” treat which is featured below and it will be available at the ABC Commissary as well as Fantasmic! food carts.

Loading...

Here's our official Foodie Guide to Disney’s Hollywood Studios 30th Anniversary Celebration! https://t.co/pDQySlx5fU pic.twitter.com/MoY5yY5rXb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 18, 2019

Along with the Sorcerer’s Hat cake, there will also be celebration cupcakes, Lightsaber churros, Incredibles macarons, and a variety of different verrines. Guests wanting something with a little more of a party feel can also pick up the Galaxy Margarita, Celebration Fizz, or Banana Split Cocktail.

Even after more than a decade under the name of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are still those who call it “MGM,” but that’s alright. No matter what you may call it, the park at Walt Disney World is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Toy Story Land just opened last year and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in August which gives this park the past, present, and future of fun for many years to come.