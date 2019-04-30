‘Knightfall’ Season 2: Recap Of Episode 6, ‘Blood Drenched Stone’

As Landry battle the king, Philip's children are involved in their own deceptions.

At the close of The Inquisitr‘s recap for Episode 5 of Knightfall Season 2, viewers discovered that King Philip’s (Ed Stoppard) army was closing in on the Chartres Temple. Episode 6 opens with the continuation of this. At first, the new Pope (Stephen Fewell) is sent in to negotiate. And, while the audience knows that he speaks the lies King Philip has asked him to, Grand Master Molay (Matthew Marsh) believes the words and gives himself up. After all, he figures God will bring the truth to light in the false allegations.

Molay allows the other Templars to make their own minds up over whether they will stay in the temple or leave with him, which means a small group leaves with him and a much larger group stays behind with Landry (Tom Forbes).

King Philip immediately attacks once he realizes that Landry is not one of the surrendered Templars. Using his black powder bombs the gate is compromised. Landry’s group manages to counterattack by hitting a cart filled with these bombs with a lit arrow as the iron grill is lowered at the gate. This stalls the attack and King Philip has to devise another plan to get inside the Chartres Temple.

A siege tower is built in response. Once again, though, Landry comes up with a plan and a small group sneaks into Philip’s camp overnight and sets fire to the tower. In the process, though, a Templar is captured and, after he sees the level of torture the Grand Master has endured, gives up the location of the hidden sally port.

Using more of the black powder, Philip’s army blows up the sally port and they are finally inside the Chartres Temple. Another battle ensues and Landry attacks Philip.

The hand-to-hand combat results in Landry getting captured by King Philip and viewers will have to tune into Episode 7 of Knightfall Season 2 to find out if he lives or dies.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis (Tom Forbes) has returned to his father’s camp and lies to Philip, stating that while Landry escaped, he has killed Eve. This makes Philip very happy indeed. However, viewers will have noticed that Louis vowed to destroy the person who killed his mother. So, while Philip thinks Louis is talking about Landry, Louis is actually talking about his own father after the discovery in last week’s episode of Knightfall that Philip killed Queen Joan (Olivia Ross), as pointed out by Den of Geek.

Princess Isabella (Genevieve Gaunt) is also plotting in Episode 6 of Knightfall Season 2. Organizing a lunch date with Princess Margaret (Clementine Nicholson), she not only invites two men into Margaret’s chambers but drugs her sister-in-law. When Margaret’s handmaiden arrives, it looks like she has been romantically involved with the men. As yet it is unclear as to why Isabella set this plan in motion, so viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of Knightfall Season 2 to find out more.

Episode 7 (titled "Death Awaits")