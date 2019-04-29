American Model Sierra Skye Shows Off All Her Curves In Revealing Swimsuit

Sierra Skye is making a huge splash with a form-fitting swimsuit, and fans are loving it.

The American model took to Instagram to share a revealing photo of herself in a snake-print swimsuit, one that showed off plenty of curves. Her body looked great, even though there wasn’t a body of water anywhere in sight.

The shot was also a huge hit with fans, garnering close to 50,000 likes in less than two hours and attracting all manner of supportive comments from followers about her physique.

“Literally unreal,” one person wrote.

“So perfect,” another commented.

Skye is no stranger to attracting attention on Instagram and is considered one of the “OG models” on the picture-sharing platform. As the website Upfluence noted, Sierra Skye has climbed to within the top 20 most-followed models on the social media site and did it all without a major contract with Victoria’s Secret or one of the other major modeling agencies that represent most of the other top 20.

“Sierra is an OG Instagram model, unlike many others on this list who first found fame walking catwalks and runways,” her entry on the site’s list of the top 50 Instagram models noted.

“She’s very successfully used Instagram to build up a platform and has gained millions of followers and brand deals as a result.”

While she may not have any major modeling affiliation, Sierra Skye still appears to be doing quite well for herself. Her page is filled with sponsored posts and partnerships with a number of clothing and swimwear companies.

Skye also has the support of a number of other top Instagram models, who frequently comment on her posts. One of those friends — model and reality star Audrina Patridge — tapped Skye to walk the runway in a fashion show in 2017. Skye even got a curtain call, Fashion Week Online noted.

“Audrina closed the show rocking a sexy sheer bodysuit and netted skirt combo, paired with ShoeDazzle strappy heels, and layered jewelry by Luv AJ, Les Deux, Briwok, and Alisa Michelle, hand-in-hand with model Sierra Skye, both donning waved locks by Sarah Potempa’s The Beachwaver Co.”

Sierra Skye’s stature only appears to be growing, topping 4 million followers on Instagram and on pace to hit the coveted 5-million mark at some point in the coming months. It helps that her revealing photos get such wide coverage, with interest not only from fans but also celebrity news outlets across the globe.