Cynthia Nixon Talks ‘Sex And The City’ Failings And ‘White Moneyed Ladies’

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon hasn’t marched NYC’s streets as Miranda Hobbs since 2010. Nine years later though, she’s giving her real thoughts on the iconic TV and movie franchise.

On April 29, the 53-year-old was interviewed by Indie Wire. The result is showing this redhead to be as opinionated in real life as she is on-screen. Nixon shot to fame back in 1998 when Sex and the City hit television. For Cynthia, however, the HBO show would be different were it to air today.

“Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid,” she told Indie Wire. “One of the hardest things for me — it was at the time, too — is looking back and seeing how much of it centered around money, right? And how, Steve, my [character’s] husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?”

Regarding “debate” over the show’s feminist angle when it first aired, Cynthia stated that she felt it was “stupid – of course, it’s a feminist show,” she said.

“But I think it has a lot of the failings of the feminist movement in it. In that it’s like white, moneyed ladies who are fighting for their empowerment. In a bit of a bubble.”

Sex and the City portrayed the lives of four New Yorkers. All were female. Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) joined Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall). Their Big Apple frolicking formed a foursome with co-star Kristin Davis in the role of Charlotte York and Cynthia’s Miranda Hobbs character.

Nixon also aired her views on Sex and the City and perfectionism. She doesn’t feel that the show’s four women would “all look like that” today. Tackling what she calls “the perfection factor,” Nixon added, “In terms of always looking so incredible. And I know that’s the fantasy element, and in terms of the show that was important. But I think there’s a lot of ways that people can be visually compelling without looking — quote unquote — perfect.”

Fans tend not to criticize the show’s glamorous edge. It was, after all, half the fun. As Carrie portrayed the carefree and coffee-sipping writer whose earnings would unlikely cover her Manolo Blahnik addiction in real life, Nixon’s role as Miranda proved a little more realistic. Nonetheless, between their cocktail nights, whirlwind romances, and designer clothes, the famous four weren’t known for portraying New York City’s women accurately.

Nineteen years after first taking on Miranda Hobbs, Cynthia is finally taking a brief break from her political career to address that “bubble.”