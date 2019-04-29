Is Scheana Marie Pregnant? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Wants To Know Amid Drama With Adam Spott

Scheana Marie hs expressed interest in having kids in the future.

Scheana Marie will be seen discussing her love life with her co-stars, Lala Kent and Kristen Doute, on tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV, Scheana tells her co-stars that her friend Adam Spott, who she’s been rumored to be dating for over a year, was upset with her after learning she had gone on a date with another man. However, as viewers know, Scheana and Adam agreed long ago that they would keep their relationship casual, rather than exclusive.

While Scheana seemed to be on board with the idea in the past, she breaks down during over her dynamic with Adam and Kristen immediately wants to know if she could be pregnant. Luckily, that isn’t the case and Scheana quickly assures her co-stars that she is not carrying a baby.

Over the past several months, Scheana has said that she wants to be a mother and currently, she’s in the process of having her eggs frozen to ensure that if and when she finds Mr. Right, she will be able to conceive.

Scheana Marie was married to Mike Shay for three years before calling it quits in 2017 and moving on with actor Robert Parks-Valletta, who she dated for about six months.

As the sneak peek continued, Scheana said that in an effort to make amends with Adam, she adopted him a penguin at a local aquarium. She then told her co-stars that if he still wouldn’t forgive her after that, they were done.

In January of this year, Scheana spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her plans to have a child and confirmed she had become celibate and sober ahead of the egg retrieval process.

“It’s been on my mind for the last two and a half years,” she said at the time.

“I just didn’t have time to do it until now and once we finished filming [season seven of Vanderpump Rules]. So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I’m doing this now.”

“For me, it’s been really easy and I don’t know if that’s every women’s experience, but I don’t have a fear of needles,” she continued.

“I thought I would be depressed, crying myself asleep every night and I’ve been fine.”

To see more of Scheana and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.