Taylor Swift Says She Attended ‘Cat School’ Before Filming On Set Of Movie ‘Cats’

The cat-loving superstar got into some method acting on the set.

Feline fan Taylor Swift doesn’t just have cats, she was taught how to be one!

The “ME” singer attended “cat school” as part of training for her role in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, reports the Daily Mail.

The pop star will portray sultry Bombalurina in the upcoming film, which will also feature Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and Dame Judi Dench. Swift and the rest of the cast went to a kitten class on set, where they learned how to behave like cats as much as they “possibly could.”

In an interview for TIME’s “Three Things That Have Influenced Me” series, she talked about relationship with the furry felines and how that influenced her involvement in the movement.

“I have Cats, I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with.” “And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought like I’ve gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.” “And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool.”

The hit singer said she respected her pets because of their ability to handle their own life, and she ended up learning just how independent they are. She grew to respect a cat’s ability to be extremely capable and live on its own terms.

The cat lover just announced last Friday the news that she adopted another kitten, posting an Instagram photo of with the pet, whose name is “Benjamin Button.”

Underneath the photo, she wrote a caption that read, “And then there were three…”

She hinted to bringing another feline into the fold in her new music video “ME” when she is shown picking up a kitten.

She also featured her other two cats Olivia and Meredith in the “ME” music video. She named Olivia Benson after the Law & Order: SVU character played by Mariska Hargitay and Meredith Grey is named after the Grey’s Anatomy character, who is played by Ellen Pompeo.

At the beginning of video Swift is seen arguing in French with her collaborator on “ME,” Panic At The Disco’s Brendan Urie. Swift then is shown leaving the scene in a huff, yelling “not in front of our daughters” as the camera pans to Meredith and Olivia perched on a couch.