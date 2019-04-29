Sarah Jessica Parker Reunites With ‘Sex And The City’ Boyfriend Mikhail Baryshnikov In NYC

The former co-stars came full circle with a night out in the city.

Carrie Bradshaw has reunited with The Russian more than a decade after dumping him in Paris — and it was on her turf. Fifteen years after Sex and the City wrapped its original run on HBO, series star Sarah Jessica Parker attended a Cinema Society screening of the Rudolf Nureyev film The White Crow in New York City, where she was reunited with her former co-star Mikhail Baryshnikov. The famed dancer played Aleksandr Petrovksy — Carrie Bradshaw’s final boyfriend before Mr. Big swept her off her feet in Paris — on the sixth season of the HBO hit.

Parker, 53, and Baryshnikov, 70, posed with director Ralph Fiennes and Bravo host Andy Cohen in one of several reunion pics. Page Six reports that Mikhail Baryshnikov also met the film’s star, Ukraine-born ballet dancer Oleg Ivenko, for the first time at the premiere. In addition to Baryshnikov and Parker, the star-studded crowd at NYC’s Metrograph included Anna Wintour, Sting, Bianca Jagger, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Rosie Perez, and Lorraine Bracco.

The reunion of the Sex and the City stars comes just seven months after Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly ran into her old SATC on-screen flame at the New York City Ballet’s 2018 Fall Fashion Gala last September. But this time there’s photographic evidence of the two of them together.

Of course, it’s hard to imagine the two stars at an event together without recalling their final Sex and the City scene together, which included Petrovksy accidentally slapping Carrie and breaking her beloved “Carrie” necklace.

Sex and the City fans were surprised by the addition of Mikhail Baryshnikov in the series’ final season. The famed ballet dancer was 17 years older than Sarah Jessica Parker when he was cast to play her Russian artist boyfriend on the Emmy-winning HBO show.

In a 2004 interview with O Magazine, Parker revealed that it was her idea to bring Baryshnikov on the show. The SATC star described Mikhail as “the greatest living dancer of all time, and a curious and interesting man… who’s also sexy and smart and cultured and otherworldly.”

Parker explained the idea for Carrie Bradshaw’s mysterious, older lover came to her while she was taking a shower.

“Then it just came to me: Baryshnikov! I’ve loved him forever. Standing in the shower that day, I didn’t dream that in a million years we’d ever get Mikhail on the show.”

You can see Sarah Jessica Parker and Mikhail Baryshnikov in an iconic scene from the Sex and the City finale, “An American Girl In Paris: Part Deux,” below.