Model Anna Herrin Thrusts Hips, Flaunts Abs While Exercising In Bikini Bottoms With Rose On Her Pelvis

Only model Anna Herrin can make exercise look this good.

This past weekend, the stunning model gave her fans a little something to talk about with a sexy video that was posted to her Instagram account. In the short little clip, Herrin looks spectacular as she gives her fans a demo on a new workout. In the short clip, Herrin lays right by the pool in a sexy ensemble.

The models rocks a worn yellow t-shirt that is tied above the naval as she shows off her midriff for the camera. Her sexy outfit is complete with a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that are white in color. For the causal look, Anna wears her hair up in a high ponytail while matching her shades to the color of her shirt. The bombshell’s incredibly toned figure is on display for the world to see as Anna thrusts her hips up and down with a bottle of rose on her pelvis.

The brunette beauty is all smiles for the camera and definitely appears to be having a killer time during what seems to be an impromptu video. It comes as no surprise that Herrin’s followers have gone wild over her sultry little workout — giving the post over 140,000 views in addition to 150 plus comments. While some fans commented on the post to gush over how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t get over her amazing figure.

“My kind of workout,” one follower commented.

“Wow, Can you help me pick my jaw up off the floor.”

“This should be sponsored,” another joked.

Earlier this month, Anna and a bunch of her close friends celebrated a pals’ birthday by posting a sexy snapshot. In the image, Herrin and four of her friends pushed the envelope by running on the beach wearing barely anything. While the ladies all wore bottoms for the highly-touted snapshot, they decided to ditch their tops, holding their breasts with their hands.

Of course, this image also earned Anna plenty of attention with over 10,000 comments as well as 70 plus comments — most of which were followers letting the ladies know how killer they look in this particular photo. In a recent interview with I Shine 365, the bombshell talked about her jet-setting lifestyle and where she enjoys traveling the most.

“Thailand for sure… I had the opportunity to go and it was just as amazing as I thought it would be! I absolutely loved Bangkok. I ate scorpion… Everything a girl could dream of… Drank buckets… Saw a sex show,” she shared.

Sounds like Anna leads quite an amazing life!