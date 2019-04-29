Harry And Meghan Might Just Have Revealed Their Baby’s Name And Gender

The wait for Baby Sussex has hit a fever pitch, and eager Harry and Meghan fans might just have found a new hint about the imminent arrival. According to The Sun, royal watchers have scoured the Buckingham Palace website, seeing which website URLs have been “reserved,” to see if there are any clues about the future royal. It appears that their hard work has paid off.

Royal fans have discovered that certain sub-pages on Buckingham Palace’s website have been created, such as for “Prince Arthur,” “Prince James,” and “Prince Alexander.” When users try to access the pages, a blurb for the royal family appears. However, users that have searched other names have gotten a “page not found” instead.

However, the Sun article also emphasized that the pages were no guarantee that Harry and Meghan were having a baby boy, and that the suggestive webpages could simply be a technical glitch.

Nevertheless, the discovery has lead Baby Sussex enthusiasts to believe that the duke and duchess are expecting a baby boy, with Arthur, James, and Alexander as name frontrunners.

This would go against the bookkeepers’ predictions, who have long been hedging that the Sussexes are expecting a little princess. Meghan’s lavish New York baby shower seemed to have a pinkish pastel palette, leading many to hypothesize that the bundle of joy would be female. Speculation about the gender peaked when Meghan’s bestie Serena Williams mentioned that a “friend” was having a girl, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

According to The Telegraph, current odds on boys’ names have Arthur as the front runner, followed by James, Edward, and Albert.

Arthur was also a frontrunner for the name of Kate and William’s third child, Prince Louis. It ended up being the chosen monicker for Pippa Middleton’s son, whom she welcomed with financier husband James Matthews in October.

Though the public is eager for news, the duke and duchess are remaining tight-lipped about their firstborn. The couple released a statement confirming that the baby’s birth will be kept “private,” per Time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Meghan and Harry are expecting their newborn arrival any day now. The American actress turned royal is apparently “ready to give birth” and nearby hospitals are on “standby,” per The Inquisitr.