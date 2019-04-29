Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Incredible Body In Tiny Zebra Bikini

Paulina Gretzky revealed her stunning curves on Monday in a new Instagram photo. The blonde bombshell posed in a tiny zebra bikini while lounging in the sun and sipping a coconut drink.

Paulina posted the photo from the stairs of a “shady” white sand beach in the Bahamas, showing her legs covered in sand and surrounded by vivid greenery.

The model and pop singer is a fan of the swimsuit photo. She regularly shares snaps of herself modeling swimwear with her 760,000 followers on her Instagram page. Most recently, however, she shocked fans with a photo showing off a newly-shorter haircut while hanging out at the Masters Tournament. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Paulina was there to support her fiance Dustin Johnson who was playing in the competition at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The couple has had a tough few months. They got engaged in 2013 and the two share two children, Tatum, 3, and River, 1, but last year she tossed her hubby-to-be from her Instagram page. Dustin was forced to address their relationship as a result.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” he tweeted. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Now it seems as though the two have mended fences and are spending time together again, despite the fact that he doesn’t appear in her most recent post.

Paulina is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and model Janet Jones. She told Flare that she doesn’t feel like being the daughter of the highest scoring player of all time changed the way she was raised.

“I always felt like I fit in,” she said.

“I never felt any different than anyone else. Every day, people ask me, ‘Do you feel weird about your dad being famous?’ And I’m like, ‘No. No, I don’t. He’s my dad.'”

Despite growing up in a sports family, she didn’t follow in her father’s footsteps. She decided to explore the entertainment business instead.

At 14, she sang for a massive crowd at the Edmonton’s Heritage Classic Weekend, though she never made an album. She also took on acting, with a part in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups 2. Now, she is making her name in the world by showing off her incredible body on social media and on magazine covers. She appeared on the cover of Maxim in 2014.

“Some people gave me such a hard time for posting all these swimsuit pics on Twitter. I’m sorry I’m not posting pictures when I’m reading a book,” she told People.