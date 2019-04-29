Australian Model Madi Edwards Turns Heads As She Busts Out Of Mismatched String Bikini

Madi Edwards is giving her army of Instagram followers a little something to talk about.

While the Australian stunner has her very own YouTube page, she is most well-known for stunning her fans in a number of sexy photos on social media. Her most recent post shows the blonde-haired beauty strutting her stuff in a series of photos on the beach. The first photo in the deck shows the beauty enjoying a little fun in the sun.

Madi shows off her killer body in a mismatched bikini that doesn’t leave very much to the imagination. The beauty nearly spills out of the electric yellow bikini top, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to her 600,000 plus followers. Her bikini bottoms are equally as sexy as the top— featuring stringed sides that flaunt her long and lean stems. Edwards appears to be makeup free for her day at the beach while the model wears her long, blonde locks down and wet.

The other two photos in the series show Madi in the exact same bikini but in slightly different poses. Shortly after the post went live, it has already earned Madi a lot of attention with over 21,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments and growing. While most fans took to the post to let the bombshell know how incredible she looks, countless others asked where they could purchase the same bikini.

“You look incredible,” one follower commented.

“Your [sic] such goals! Wow!”

“So so beautiful,” another chimed in along with two heart emojis.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Edwards posted another bikini-clad photo of herself in another different bikini. In the snapshot, Edwards tagged herself at Camp Cove, and she showed off her amazing figure to fans in a Pretty Little Thing Bikini. Edwards dons a tiny pink bandeau bikini, matching it with revealing little pink bottoms that show off her long and lean legs.

Also on display in the snapshot are Madi’s sculpted stomach, and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting her time in at the gym. The model stands in front of a takeout window and smiles big for the camera while she wears her long, blonde locks down and curly. Just like most of her photos do, this one earned her plenty of attention with over 16,000 likes as well as 100 plus comments.

Fans can keep up with all the latest in Madi’s life by following her on YouTube or Instagram.