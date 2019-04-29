NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Comments On Possibility Of Return To New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony did not have the 2018-19 NBA season that many fans expected him to have, as he lasted just 10 games with the Houston Rockets and failed to suit up again for the rest of the year. That was despite the fact that the Rockets traded him to the Chicago Bulls, who cut him shortly after the deal, as noted by NBC Sports Chicago. As far as the 2019-20 season goes, it’s not clear which teams, if any, may be interested in signing the 10-time NBA All-Star. However, Anthony suggested in a recent interview that he wouldn’t mind returning to the New York Knicks when the 2019 offseason kicks off this summer.

Speaking to SportsNet New York‘s Adam Zagoria on Sunday during a recent Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) event, Anthony was asked about the possibility of rejoining the Knicks if they end up signing Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in free agency. Keeping his answers short, Anthony told Zagoria that he will “have to see what’s going on,” before telling the SNY reporter that he isn’t sure whether Durant will sign with New York as widely rumored.

Speculating on what Carmelo Anthony could bring to the table if he signs with the New York Knicks, Zagoria wrote that “Melo” could agree to a “low-end” contract and provide a solid veteran presence off the bench, assuming he’s willing to play such a reduced role. Zagoria added that Anthony could potentially mentor the Knicks’ younger players, including forward Kevin Knox, center Mitchell Robinson, and shooting guard Allonzo Trier, as well as whoever the Knicks end up picking in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As shown on his Basketball-Reference player page, Anthony enjoyed several productive seasons since he was traded to the Knicks midway through the 2010-11 NBA season, including a 2012-13 campaign where he led the league in scoring with an average of 28.7 points per game. However, playoff success was limited for the former No. 3 overall draft pick in New York, and he was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2017, where he averaged a then-career-low 16.2 points while playing alongside superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

After signing a one-year contract with the Houston Rockets last summer, Anthony set a new career-low in scoring, producing just 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and ending his stint with the Rockets with a two-point performance on 1-for-11 shooting, per Bleacher Report. During his time with the team, Houston won just four out of their first 10 games, though the Rockets were still able to secure the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 53-29 regular-season record.